Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 finalized, tournament commences on 30th May

The draws of the First PFF Futsal National Cup 2023 have been finalized on Friday at Football House Lahore.

A total of 24 teams have been classified into 6 groups.

Group A: SA Gardens Football Club, Q Park Rangers Futsal Club, Golden FC and Animal Life Care Football Club.

Group B: Al Zaki Football Club, LST Futsal Club, Shahid Football Club and Griffin Youth Futsal Club.

Group C: Grim Jows FC, Train with Kaka, Sialkot City Football Club and Al Faisal Football Club

Group D: Lahore Athletic, SA Gardens Academy, Forward Futsal Club and Brothers FC

Group E: Smurfs Football Club, ABL FC, Youngster Zaidi Club and Outlaws FC

Group F: ICAW Futsal Club, Real Lahore FC, Legacy Soccer Academy and PESS Football Club BWP

The opener of the tournament will be played from group A between SA Gardens Football Club and Animal Life Care Football Club. The final and semi-final of the first PFF National Futsal Cup will be played on 4th June at SA Gardens Lahore.

Moreover, the first PFF Women Futsal National Cup 2023 kicks off on 2nd June having four teams at the same venue. The teams are Train with Kaka, Bulls FC, MRF Futsal Club and Real Lahore FC. The inaugural match of first PFF Women Futsal National Cup 2023 will take place on 2nd June between Train with Kaka and Real Lahore FC.