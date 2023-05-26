Friday, May 26, 2023
Former adviser Malik Qasim Khan latest to quit PTI over May 9 vandalism

Web Desk
3:41 PM | May 26, 2023
Former adviser to the chief minister on prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Qasim Khan on Friday parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 violent protests. 

Addressing a press conference, Mr Khan condemned the violence witnessed on May 9 when PTI supporters staged protests in various cities following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “I cannot spend more time in such a party,” he said. 

He lamented that there was no justice within the PTI, adding that the former prime minister was not a man of commitment. 

“It is in our national interest to leave the PTI,” he said while clarifying that he was not quitting politics as “we consider it a sacred activity”.

The politician had served as adviser to former KP CM Parvez Khattak after winning elections in 2013.

