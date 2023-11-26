Sunday, November 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Diamond Paints face Remounts in Aibak Polo Cup final today

STAFF REPORT
November 26, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The stage is set for a riveting showdown as Diamond Paints prepares to clash with Remounts in the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 final here at Lahore Polo Club ground today (Sunday). Reflecting on the journey of the tournament, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon expressed, “Top eight teams participated in this two-week competition, and after fierce battles, Diamond Paints and Remounts have earned their spots in the main final. Tomorrow’s match promises enthralling and exciting polo, and I hope the spirited Lahoris will come out in good numbers to savor the exhilarating final.”

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023