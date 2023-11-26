Diamond Paints face Remounts in Aibak Polo Cup final today

LAHORE - The stage is set for a riveting showdown as Diamond Paints prepares to clash with Remounts in the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 final here at Lahore Polo Club ground today (Sunday). Reflecting on the journey of the tournament, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon expressed, “Top eight teams participated in this two-week competition, and after fierce battles, Diamond Paints and Remounts have earned their spots in the main final. Tomorrow’s match promises enthralling and exciting polo, and I hope the spirited Lahoris will come out in good numbers to savor the exhilarating final.”