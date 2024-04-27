Islamabad police launch major operation; weapons, drugs, liquor recovered

Islamabad - Following the special directives of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Police has initiated a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that during the crackdown, the police has arrested 39 criminals, including 15 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours. The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of 2.568 kilograms heroin, 5.495 kilograms of hashish, 120 grams of ice, bottles including 30 litres of liquor, 20 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one rifle and a dagger. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in various police stations and further investigations are underway. The DIG Operations instructed all zonal SPs to intensify and make their ongoing operations more effective. He emphasized that the protection of the lives and properties of citizens is the foremost responsibility. The series of special operations against drugs in the city will continue until their eradication.

Furthermore, he stated that no stone should be unturned to any criminals to jeopardize the safe future of the younger generation. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to their respective police stations or on the “Pucar-15” helpline.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police apprehended 67 outlaws including 28 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he said. He said that following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Aabpara police arrested two accused namely Akash Shahzad and Zafar Iqbal, and recovered 1020-gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

The Secretariat police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shafique and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Kohsar police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Faizan and Ameer Ali Shah and recovered 580-gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Similarly, the Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Akash Masih and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Sher, Hassan Ali and Saber Ullah and recovered 2255-gram hashish from their possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ajmal involved in illegally selling petrol.

Similarly, the Golra police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Yasir Imtiaz and Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 120-gram Ice and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Faizan and Zulfiqar and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one Kalashnikov from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Five accused namely Muhammad Zakria, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Bilal, Rehman Ullah and Sohail Khan and recovered four 30 bore pistols and one 12 bore rifle from their possession. The Tarnol police arrested an accused namely Qadir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Noon police team arrested two accused namely Usman Naimat and Shariq and recovered 1050-gram hashish and 30 liters of alcohol from their possession, while the police team arrested an accused namely Adeel Ijaz involved in illegally selling petrol. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Arshad Ahmed and recovered 1130-gram hashish from his possession. Furthermore, the Khanna police team arrested three accused namely Ilyas, Dira Khan and Muneeb Zulfiqar and recovered 448-gram heroin and two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Sajjad Iqbal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Munawar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, while the police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saleem involved in illegally selling diesel. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Hassan Nawaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested four accused namely Afzal Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal, Afzal, and Fayyaz and recovered three 30 bore pistols and 520-gram heroin from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested the accused namely Izat Khan and recovered 1060-gram hashish from his possession.

The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Saad Idrees and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Bani gala police team arrested an accused namely Zia Ur Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Moreover, cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Police arrested 28 professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act.

DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.