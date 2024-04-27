PM to attend WEF meeting in Saudi Arabia on April 28

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend a two-day special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Sunday.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, would travel to the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

She said that the high-level participation will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s priorities in regional collaboration and balance between growth and energy consumption.

The Prime Minister will also visit Gambia to attend the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference under the slogan Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development on May 4-5, 2024 in Banjul, the capital city of Gambia.

She said that Prime Minister would express Pakistan’s grave concern on genocide in Gaza, advocate for their right to self-determination, the imperative of solidarity, besides deliberating on Islamophobia, terrorism, and the challenges faced by the Muslim world.

The spokesperson told the media that Pakistan is witnessing a surge in provocative statements from the Indian leaders asserting unwarranted claims on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said Pakistan rejects the Indian claims as fueled by hyper-nationalism with inflammation rhetoric and such claims pose threats to regional peace and stability.

She urged the Indian politicians to cease the practice of dragging Pakistan into their internal discourse aimed at gaining electoral motives.

She said that despite Indian rhetoric and assertions, IIOJK remains an internationally recognized disputed territory as the UN Security Council’s resolutions clearly outline that final status would be determined by the will of the Kashmiri people through a free plebiscite.