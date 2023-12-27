Fire extinguished at Karachi’s Saddar mobile market after hours-long operation

KARACHI-The fire which erupted in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market on early morning on Tuesday has been doused after hours of struggle.

According to rescue officials, the blaze broke out at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market, spreading to numerous shops, and creating a challenging situation for the authorities. Promptly responding to the emergency, five fire tenders and two water bowers combated the fire.

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, over 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees.

FIO ESTABLISHES CELL FOR INSURANCE CLAIMS OF KARACHI’S FIRE INCIDENT VICTIMS

The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) has established an emergency cell in response to recent fire incidents that occurred in Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman Muhammad Khawar Jameel has expressed concern over four major fire incidents in Karachi during the past month including the Mobile Market incident and conveyed solidarity with affected traders and residents. He urged all insurance companies to promptly address life and financial losses incurred in the recent fire incidents. Dr Khawar Jameel has formed a committee headed by DG FIO Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui to compile detailed data on those affected by the fires and ensure swift action in processing their insurance claims. The affected individuals have been advised to register their complaints through the helpline 1082 or online at www.fio.gov.pk at the earliest, the statement said.