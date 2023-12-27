India turns more brutal by gagging Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD - Following the validation of revocation of Article 370 by the Indian Supreme Court, the Indian forces in the occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir have escalated worst human rights abuses, with the Rajouri sector witnessing severe human rights violations.
The Indian military, with over 900,000 troops deployed following the Article 370 decision, has committed atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in the Rajouri sector, callously taking the lives of those held in custody.
In response to the ruthless killings, the Modi government theatrically removed its three senior military officers from their posts, just to divert attention from the public outcry and make them hoodwinked.
The removal of Brigadier P. Acharya, a sector commander of the National Rifles in Rajouri, along with a colonel and lieutenant colonel, was carried out under supervision after videos of third-degree torture on three Kashmiris were leaked from an army camp and went viral on social media.
To prevent the spread of these videos globally, the Modi government cut off the internet in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while the Indian media and social media accounts amplified the government’s propaganda. The third-degree torture videos exposed the true face of the Modi government’s brutality against Kashmiris. On December 21, the freedom fighters launched an attack on Indian military vehicles in Surankote, resulting in the death of four Indian soldiers and injuries to three others. In retaliation, the Indian security forces unleashed brutality on the innocent civilians of Poonch and Rajouri, detaining over 80 Kashmiri civilians and subjecting them to inhuman third-degree torture, leading to four confirmed deaths. Those Kashmiris who suffered the third degree torture and ultimately died were residents of Poonch village Toba Pir, sparking vehement protests against the barbarity across the occupied valley. The tragic incident highlights the lamentable fact that the innocent Kashmiris have lost their lives during interrogations under the custody of the Indian forces, a reality starkly depicted in the viral videos circulating online. The Indian security forces continue targeting innocent Kashmiris, in their quest to hide their own shortcomings in IIOJK.