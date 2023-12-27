India turns more brutal by gagging Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD - Following the valida­tion of revocation of Article 370 by the In­dian Supreme Court, the Indian forces in the occupied region of Jam­mu and Kashmir have escalated worst human rights abuses, with the Rajouri sector witness­ing severe human rights violations.

The Indian military, with over 900,000 troops deployed fol­lowing the Article 370 decision, has commit­ted atrocities against in­nocent Kashmiris in the Rajouri sector, callously taking the lives of those held in custody.

In response to the ruthless killings, the Modi government the­atrically removed its three senior military of­ficers from their posts, just to divert attention from the public outcry and make them hood­winked.

The removal of Briga­dier P. Acharya, a sector commander of the Na­tional Rifles in Rajouri, along with a colonel and lieutenant colonel, was carried out under supervision after videos of third-degree torture on three Kashmiris were leaked from an army camp and went viral on social media.

To prevent the spread of these videos globally, the Modi government cut off the internet in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while the Indian media and social media accounts amplified the government’s propa­ganda. The third-degree torture videos exposed the true face of the Modi government’s brutality against Kashmiris. On December 21, the free­dom fighters launched an attack on Indian military vehicles in Surankote, resulting in the death of four Indian soldiers and injuries to three others. In retaliation, the Indian security forces unleashed brutality on the innocent civilians of Poonch and Rajouri, detaining over 80 Kashmiri civilians and subjecting them to inhu­man third-degree torture, leading to four confirmed deaths. Those Kashmiris who suffered the third de­gree torture and ultimate­ly died were residents of Poonch village Toba Pir, sparking vehement pro­tests against the barbarity across the occupied val­ley. The tragic incident highlights the lamenta­ble fact that the innocent Kashmiris have lost their lives during interroga­tions under the custody of the Indian forces, a reality starkly depicted in the viral videos circu­lating online. The Indian security forces contin­ue targeting innocent Kashmiris, in their quest to hide their own short­comings in IIOJK.