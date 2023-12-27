Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Student killed, 23 injured in Sheikhupura road mishaps

Staff Reporter
December 27, 2023
LAHORE  -  A student was killed and 23 passengers injured in separate road accidents in different localities of Sheikhupura, police and rescue sources said on Tuesday. According to details, near Baway Di Kutya stop, a 16-year-old student identified as Shehram slipped while riding a bus and fell down and was crushed to death by the vehicle. An over speeding passenger coaster and a Mazda collided at Lahore road near Kota Abdul Malik resulting in injuries to 18 people. Due to poor visibility caused by a dense fog, a passenger van rammed into a tractor trolley outside a petrol pump at Sharqpur road. Five people including Iqbal Bahu, Nazim Ali, Waseem, Yaseen and Nazim S/O Muhammad Hussain were injured in the accident. The body and injured were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas.

