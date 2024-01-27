UET Taxila holds PM Youth Sports Handball Talent Hunt Program

UET Taxila in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) organized the PM Youth Sports Talent Hunt Trials for Men Handball from January 22-23, 2024 at the City Campus in MUST Mirpur AJK. The event aimed to discover and nurture young talent of Handball.

The talent hunt program contained extensive trials and assessments to identity the most promising male handball players. It is pertinent to add here that more than seventy (70) players appeared in the two days trials to represent Mirpur and surrounding areas. After an elaborate trials and competitions showcasing the participants skills and teamwork, the promising and budding 17-players were selected to represent the Mirpur region for league to be announced by the HEC later on.

The opening ceremony of the talent hunt was graced by the presence of esteemed guests namely Brig Prof Dr Younis Javed, SI(M), Director Business School, Prof Dr Zafar Ahmed, Treasurer, Dr Khalique Ahmed, Mr Abid Hussain, Director Sports, MUST, Mr Umer Mehmood, Secretary General, Rawalpindi Handball Association, Mr Dawood Siddiqui and sizeable spectators. Mr Muhammad Akmal Hussain, Director Sports, UET Taxila was the Organizing Secretary.

Vice Chancellor MUST, Brig Prof Dr Younis Javed, SI(M) graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He welcomed all the participants and stated that PM us devoted to empowering the young generation in the sports field and is keen to promote sports at national and international level. Mr. Akmal Hussain, Organizing Secretary presented shield to the chief guest on the occasion.

Major Jehangir Ahmed, Must University, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony on 23rd January 2024. The chief guest said such initiatives are significant to nurture the young talent and highlighted the importance of promoting sports among the youth to lead healthier activities.