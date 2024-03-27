Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Web Desk
12:05 PM | March 27, 2024
Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the need for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves.

Chairing a meeting of Steering Committee on 5Es, in Islamabad, he said we have to provide all resources to increase exports. He stressed increasing the volume of exports from thirty billion dollars to one hundred billion dollars in the next eight years.

The Minister for Planning said the government has made digitalization one of its top priorities to improve governance and build the economy on modern lines.

Highlighting the significance of Five Es to bring improvement in all sectors of the economy, Ahsan Iqbal said all the ministries will have to make joint efforts to implement this framework.

