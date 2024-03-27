Attock police arrest 11 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested eleven outlaws including kite sellers, drug peddlers and a proclaimed offender from different areas of the district. All have been sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them.

As per the details, during crackdown against kite sellers, police arrested Nehar Ali, Malang Jan, Nasir and Asghar recovering 170 kites and 12 metallic strings rolls from their possession. Similarly, police arrested four drug peddlers namely Akash, Siraj, Mujeeb and Naz Gul and recovered 03 kg hashish and 04 litre liquor. In another attempt, police arrested Ahmad Farooq for making false call on 15. Yet in another attempt, police arrested a proclaimed offender Asif wanted by the police in a murder case.