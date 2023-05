The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers in separate operations in different cities of the country.

ANF officials seized 818kg of hashish concealed in two vehicles with fake official number plates. Officials also seized 26.46kg of opium in another raid. The operations have been carried out in Quetta, Peshawar and Attock.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act, the officials said.