ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Friday said the advocates and spokesper­sons of the armed group that attacked national heritage, civilian properties and sen­sitive installations on May 9 had received fitting response from the United States. “The punishment of the activists and their leaders for attack­ing the Capitol Hill in the United States shows the dif­ference between democrat­ic protest and attack on the state,” she said in a tweet.