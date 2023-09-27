Concern about mental illness in our society

I am writing an article in your newspaper to draw attention to the issue of mental illness in our society. Mental illness affects us all, whether we are aware of it or not. Those with diagnosed men­tal illnesses could be our neigh­bours, family members, friends, or even ourselves. It does not dis­criminate based on age, gender, or background; it can impact chil­dren, adults, men, and women.

Our society often dismisses men­tal illness, telling people to “get over it” or that it’s “just a phase.” Howev­er, many individuals are silently suf­fering as their lives unravel inter­nally, often too afraid to seek help. We do not judge those with dia­betes, asthma, or cancer, and we would never tell them to simply “get over it.” So, why do we treat people with depression, bipolar disorder, or anxiety any differently?

I believe it is essential for our so­ciety to change its perception and discourse surrounding mental illness. Education is the corner­stone of change. We must educate people that mental illness can re­sult from chemical imbalances in the brain, traumas, or major life events. Teaching individuals to recognise when someone may be struggling and encouraging them to seek help can provide the sup­port someone desperately needs. No one should feel ashamed for taking medication or attending therapy to improve their mental health. I am confident that small changes can lead to a significant shift in how our society views mental illness.

I kindly request that you help shed light on this issue by featuring it in your newspaper column. Let us hope that through awareness, people will grow to understand the importance of mental health and its profound impact on individuals.

MUSTAFA ABID,

Karachi.