Sunday, April 28, 2024
JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary

JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary
Agencies
April 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid tribute to its leader late Amanullah Khan on his eighth death anniversary. According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKLF in this regard organized various events in Srinagar, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Rawalkot, Bagh, Tatta Pani, Abbaspur and Karachi in addition to America, UK and Europe. The JKLF spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the participants of the event expressed their determination to continue the struggle in accordance with the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Tehreek Amanullah Khan. He said the anniversary was observed yesterday with devotion and respect all over the territory and apart from Srinagar, various events were held in Azad Kashmir, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Gilgit, Tatta Pani and Abbaspur in addition to America, UK and Europe. A great tribute was paid to the Quaid-e-Tehreek.

Agencies

