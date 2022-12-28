Share:

GARHI KHUDA BUX - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that the great sacrifices of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for democracy and country will always be remembered. Addressing the public gathering on 15th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana on Tuesday, he said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the chain of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan People’s party has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the country. He said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto wanted to make Pakistan as economic hub in the world. The foreign minister said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was given a respectable state during her visits of China, Europe, US and other countries. Bilawal Bhutto said terrorism has again instilled fear among the masses and the terrorists are using the name of Islam to make intimate the people. The PPP chairman also described the ‘selected politicians’ as ‘a story of the past’ and said that the future belongs to the people adding that together we have a lot of work to do during the next 15 years. “We have to bury lies, corruption and the politics of the selected forever,” he said. According to a press release issued by Bilawal House media cell, the PPP chairman also paid rich tribute to the Daughter of the East and the first elected prime minister of the Islamic world. He said that she was a patriotic leader. “She was the leader not only of Pakistan but of the world. She wanted a Pakistan for all. She believed in the politics of solidarity not hatred and unity not division. Some elements thought that the killing of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will stop her journey of struggle, but even after 15 years of this tragedy, there is an ocean of masses here.” “We have to bury the politics of lies and corruption forever and eradicate the politics of puppets. We have always used the democratic weapon to fight Musharraf and his puppets. President Zardari removed Musharraf like a fly from milk and today we proudly say that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is still there while Musharraf has gone into the dustbin of history.” The foreign minister further said that due to the failures, ineptitude and incompetence of the selected, Pakistan was becoming isolated in the world, and was associated with extremists and terrorism. He said that the saddest situation was that we were not even able to defend Kashmir. “I am asking who gave the permission to the selected to negotiate with these terrorists,” he said. “Without the permission of the families of the martyrs, the people and the parliament, who had given the permission to negotiate with the terrorists? Who was the one who took out the terrorists from the jails? Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that President Asif Ali Zardari removed the person from power with the power of Jiyalas who was conspiring to attack the Constitution, trample the rights of the provinces, undo the 18th amendment, encroaching the islands of Sindh and Balochistan and ruining the country economically. He said that in the country’s history, this selected prime minister was not removed by the army or the judiciary, but through a no-confidence motion. He (Imran Khan) is giving the credit to US President Biden instead of President Asif Ali Zardari and Jiyalas. But he should know that it is not White House but Bilawal House who conspired to expel you. The selected as well as its facilitators were seen off through a democratic move, he added. The PPP chairman said that the remnants of the selected and Musharraf are now a story of the past, the future belongs not to them but to the Jiyalas and the people. We have brought the country out of crises in the past, now only PPP can bring Pakistan out of difficulties. He said that if the prestige of Pakistan is to be raised in the world then only PPP has done this work in the past and is still doing this work today. He said that PPP will eliminate terrorism in the future. “We will definitely defeat the terrorists, but we need to account for how this was allowed to happen, how we are repeating this sin once again, the public should account for why terrorism is rising again,” he added. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised that his opponents should first become human beings, then become politicians. If Pakistan will survive, then they can fight for the prime minister’s chair. Addressing the workers, the PPP chairman said that apart from expelling the selected prime minister, it is also their great success that the country’s army chief stood up in uniform and gave a speech and believed that there used to be interference in and decided that we will not interfere in politics. He said that the promise made to the country and the nation that the institutions will be non-political and bound by the constitution, then we have to ensure that this promise will be fulfilled and no one can stop the development of Pakistan, if the establishment also moves forward with the same determination. The foreign minister said that Imran Khan is hiding in Bani Gala, but will continue his conspiracies and will try to push the army into politics. He said that Article 6 is being blatantly violated, because it is being asked to break the Constitution, grab Imran’s finger and change his nappy. He further said that Imran Khan’s attempt is to mislead the establishment, to put pressure and to create such an environment but PPP is ready to fight any conspiracy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned Imran Khan that ‘this is the last warning for him to return to the Parliament and sit on his chair. “If he calls himself a politician and a democrat, he has to sit in Parliament and do his job. First come to the parliament, then the political parties will talk to you, (and) we do not talk to strangers, come and contribute to the reforms for clean and transparent elections.” Referring to the recent flood devastation, the PPP Chairman said that it was a worst catastrophic tragedy. The floods caused $30 billion in damage, 10 percent of GDP was lost in the floodwaters, and more than 30 million flood victims, including 16 million children and 6 million pregnant women, are still waiting for aid. The infrastructure of 50% educational institutions in Sindh has been affected. He said that it was a spectacle that on one side one-third of the country is under water and on the other side there was a fight for the Takhat-e-Lahore, drama and a long march was going on GT Road. The foreign minister said that the World Bank has decided to give a loan of 2 billion dollars for the rehabilitation of Sindh, which is the result of the timely efforts and hardwork of the Chief Minister of Sindh during the floods. He further said that he has also discussed with the Chief Minister of Sindh that land reforms will be introduced in the province. “Interest-free loans will be provided to the flood victims for construction of houses, while the slum victims will be given home ownership rights,” he added. Sanam Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and senior leadership of the party from all the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan were also present on the stage. PM terms BB as crusader for HR, democracy Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to PPP late chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, saying that she was a “crusader for human rights and democracy”. In his message on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Shehbaz Sharif said Benazir Bhutto left an indelible mark on politics of the country, adding that the void left by her martyrdom continues to widen over the years. He also said the black day of 27 December 2007 is an unforgettable day relating to the martyrdom of a beloved leader of the people. “Benazir Bhutto is a shining example of democratic and political struggle who sacrificed her life while fighting for the rights of people,” he said. He mentioned that as the first woman prime minister of the Islamic world, Benazir Bhutto, was a fascinating story of continuous struggle throughout her life. “We pay tribute to the historical services of Benazir Bhutto for the country, people and democracy,” he said. He recalled that Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Benazir Bhutto gave the historical gift of the Charter of Democracy that started a new era in the country’s politics. He said Benazir Bhutto took a bold and clear stand against terrorism and added that her martyrdom showed the country’s determination against the menace. He said Benazir Bhutto also rendered immense services for the strengthening of national defence, constitutional institutions and for social welfare. The prime minister extended condolences to the family of Benazir Bhutto including his husband Asif Ali Zardari, son Bilawal Bhutto and all other relatives. He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of all martyrs including Benazir Bhutto, and grant patience to the families.