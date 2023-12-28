Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary observed in Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto

LARKANA-The 16th martyrdom anniversary of the assassinated chairperson of the party and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed on Wednesday with great zeal and respect, renewing the pledge to make Pakistan stronger and viable in all aspects.

Qura’an Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held in every corner of the country for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid rich tributes to Shaheed Bhutto for her services to the cause of poor and downtrodden people and for the progress of Pakistan.

The main function was held at Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto about 28kms off here. On this occasion, Qura’an Khawani was also held at the mazar of Shaheed Benazir, in Garhi Khuda Bhutto(Larkana). Free food (lunger) was distributed amongst the people.

In this connection, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Mehdi Shah, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Shazia Atta Marri, President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syeda Nafisa Shah, Farhatullah Babar, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Waqqar Mehdi, Sessui Pelejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Senators, Provincial Ministers also visited the graves of the slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others. They placed a floral wreath at the grave and offered fateha. The central leaders and workers of PPPP from all over the country, including KPK, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Areas, AJK were also among those who placed floral wreaths and offered fateha for Shaheed leaders.

Besides, Senators, MNAs, MPAs belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Federal Council (FC) of PPPP also visited the Mazars of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Z.A Bhutto and offered fateha and placed floral wreaths. They also visited the grave of the late Begum Nusrat Bhutto and placed floral wreaths and offered fateha. They also visited the graves of her brother’s late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha. The programme of the anniversary started with a Mushaira. The prominent poets from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of the country, paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto in poetic form. Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Yousif Raza Gilani, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rozi Khan and other senior leaders of PPP addressed a public meeting outside of the Mazar of Benazir Bhutto and paid homage for her services for the country.