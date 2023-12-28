KE restores electricity supply to KWSC after temporary interruption

KARACHI-Electricity supply to the Karachi Water Board Corporation (KWSC) has been restored after the resolution of the temporary disruption at the Dhabeji Pumping Station on Saturday. The power utility staff is in constant coordination with the administrative department of the Water Corporation. All the major pumping stations of Water Board including Dhabiji Pumping Station are exempted from loadshedding and in case of technical fault Dhabiji Pumping Station is backed up with alternative sources of power.