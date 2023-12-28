Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KE restores electricity supply to KWSC after temporary interruption

KE restores electricity supply to KWSC after temporary interruption
PR
December 28, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Electricity supply to the Karachi Water Board Corporation (KWSC) has been restored after the resolution of the temporary disruption at the Dhabeji Pumping Station on Saturday. The power utility staff is in constant coordination with the administrative department of the Water Corporation. All the major pumping stations of Water Board including Dhabiji Pumping Station are exempted from loadshedding and in case of technical fault Dhabiji Pumping Station is backed up with alternative sources of power.

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023