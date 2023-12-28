Thursday, December 28, 2023
Officers from 34th SMC visit IUB

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Officers from the 34th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Man­agement Islamabad visited the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur (IBU). 

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof Dr Sha­zia Anjum welcomed the distin­guished officers to the IUB and briefed them about the history of the university, teaching and research in the field of higher education, and the performance of teaching and non-teaching de­partments. 

She said that the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur is a great institution of learning with a hundred years of ancient history. 

It was founded by Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muham­mad Khan Abbasi V in 1925 as Jamia Abbasia. 

This university was chartered in 1975, setting various stages of development. Presently the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur has around 1,400 teachers serving in 15 faculties and 6 campuses. 

The number of students in the university is around 65 thou­sand. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is among the top 1,000 universities in the world in the Times Higher Education ranking. 

The members of the delega­tion appreciated Islamia Univer­sity Bahawalpur’s high teaching and research quality, curricular and co-curricular activities, and the role of Jamia in promoting higher education in the region.

Our Staff Reporter

