LAHORE - As the New Year approaches, a thick blanket of smog continues to envelop Punjab, threatening public health and prompting experts to warn of a crisis spilling over into 2024. The situation, marked by Air Quality Index readings exceeding 400 in major cities like Lahore, has been dubbed a disaster by the Punjab government, triggering health emergencies across several districts. Despite measures like brick kiln closures, fines, and even attempts at artificial rain, the smog remains stubbornly pervasive. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has acknowledged the need for data-driven, comprehensive solutions, initiating an international study to identify the root causes of the problem. Environmental lawyer Rafi Alam lambasts the government’s reliance on ad-hoc measures like road sprinkling and temporary school closures, emphasizing the urgent need for long-term planning and data-backed solutions. He points to the lack of implementation of the recently approved Clean Air Policy as a glaring example of the disconnect between policy and action. Public policy and environment expert Dawar Butt echoes Alam’s concerns, lamenting the sluggish implementation of existing policies like the Air Quality Policy 2023. He criticizes the delay in initiatives like electric vehicles and questions the lack of viable alternatives for phased-out rickshaws. Adding to the frustration, the air quality monitoring equipment project started in 2018 with World Bank collaboration remains incomplete, further hindering effective action. Meanwhile, Dr Imdad Ali Farooqui, a leading pulmonologist, paints a sobering picture of the health impact. He warns of visible symptoms like cough, sore throat, and eye irritation, while highlighting the invisible long-term dangers of lung damage and cancer. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, forced to remain indoors during peak smog periods. The future appears bleak as experts unanimously call for decisive, long-term action. The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad proposes measures like realtime smog data, phasing out polluting fuels, promoting renewable energy, boosting electric and hybrid vehicles, improving public transport, and raising awareness about air pollution.