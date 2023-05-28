Pakistan’s Hamza clinches doubles’ gold medal at Wimbledon 14&U Championships ATF Qualifying

LAHORE-Muhammad Hamza Ali Rizwan from Pakistan, in partnership with Shao-Chi Chu from Chinese Taipei, emerged victorious in the BD14 - Doubles Main Draw final at the Wimbledon 14&U Championships ATF Qualifying in Saga, Japan on Saturday.

The Pak-Chinese Taipei pair triumphed over Thailand’s duo of Ryu Kotikula and Dharma Pantaratorn with a score of 6-4, 6-4. The final showcased a remarkable display of skill as both pairs exhibited exceptional tennis, holding their serves and keeping the match evenly balanced at 4-all. Howevear, the Pak-Chinese Taipei duo demonstrated their dominance and seized the opportunity to secure two crucial points, ultimately winning the first set 6-4.

The second set mirrored the intensity of the first one, captivating the spectators with the superb tennis prowess of both pairs. The set reached a 4-all deadlock once again. Nevertheless, the Pak-Chinese Taipei pair exhibited their class and denied their opponents a single point, sealing the decisive set 6-4. Their exceptional performance resulted in a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the final.

In the BS14 - Singles Main Draw for the 13th/14th place, Muhammad Hamza Ali Rizwan showcased his skills against Hong Kong’s Chuen Hei Carison Fung. After a hard-fought match, the young Pakistani tennis player emerged victorious with a score of 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Speaking to The Nation from Japan, Hamza expressed his gratitude to Allah Almighty, his parents, coach Muhammad Khalid, tennis great Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his ACE Tennis Academy for their support in refining his skills and game, which contributed to his gold medal-winning performance. “I dedicate the gold medal to the entire Pakistani nation and I am now more committed to secure more international medals for Pakistan,” Hamza asserted.