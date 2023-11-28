CM Naqvi vows to ensures justice for murdered medical student’s family

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asserted on Monday that stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic murder of a medical student within the jurisdiction of Chung police station in Lahore. He ordered the initiation of legal proceedings against the culprits involved in this sorrowful incident, with instructions already issued to the Inspector General of Police. Chief Minister Naqvi affirmed the commitment to fulfilling all requirements of justice in this case, ensuring that the victim’s family receives justice at all costs. He assured complete protection to the grieving family. In response to the distressing incident, the chief minister promptly sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police, directing swift legal action against the accused. Special emphasis is placed on expediting the apprehension of the main accused and other fugitives involved. Taking a proactive stance, the CM called for a comprehensive record of all police actions taken post the tragic incident, demanding a thorough investigation report. He issued orders for disciplinary action against the police personnel found negligent in their duties. The chief minister reiterated the unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for the victim’s family, emphasizing that every possible measure will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.