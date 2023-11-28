CM Naqvi vows to ensures justice for murdered medical student’s family

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asserted on Monday that stringent ac­tion will be taken against those responsible for the tragic murder of a medical student within the jurisdic­tion of Chung police station in Lahore. He ordered the ini­tiation of legal proceedings against the culprits involved in this sorrowful incident, with instructions already is­sued to the Inspector General of Police. Chief Minister Naq­vi affirmed the commitment to fulfilling all requirements of justice in this case, ensur­ing that the victim’s family receives justice at all costs. He assured complete protec­tion to the grieving family. In response to the distressing incident, the chief minister promptly sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police, directing swift legal action against the accused. Special emphasis is placed on expediting the apprehension of the main accused and other fugitives involved. Taking a proactive stance, the CM called for a comprehensive record of all police actions taken post the tragic incident, demanding a thorough investigation report. He issued orders for disciplin­ary action against the police personnel found negligent in their duties. The chief minis­ter reiterated the unwavering commitment to ensuring jus­tice for the victim’s family, em­phasizing that every possible measure will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.