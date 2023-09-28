Pakistan Olympic Chief lauds China’s Asian Games success 

HANGZHOU - Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan HI(M), Vice President of the Olympic Coun­cil of Asia and President of Pakistan Olympic Association (NOC Pakistan), had the honor of meeting with H.E. Xi Jin­ping, President of the People’s Republic of China. During this meeting, Arif Hasan extended warm congratulations to His Excellency Xi Jinping and the remarkable people of China for orchestrating the most mag­nificent Asian Games the con­tinent has ever seen. The POA chief also commended the ex­ceptional accommodation pro­vided to their athletes. “As far as accommodation is concerned, our athletes have been made so comfortable.” Furthermore, he praised Hangzhou, saying, “Hangzhou is a historic and beautiful city. I was surprised by the way the whole city has been developed. The people of Hangzhou have given warm re­ception to the contingents that have arrived,” he said.