Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has called senior leadership meeting today for consultations on negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the important consultative meeting of PML-N's senior leadership scheduled to be held at his Model Town residence today.

The meeting will ponder in detail upon the progress in negotiations with the PTI so far, their demands, and whether to issue mutually agreed date for the general elections among other important issues.

PML-N's Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will also participate in the meeting along with other senior leadership.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will brief party leaders in detail about the progress in negotiations with the PTI team.