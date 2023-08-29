Apex Committee endorses projects approved by previous govt to attract foreign investors

PM Kakar directs to accelerate execution of identified projects under SIFC n COAS reaffirms Pakistan Army’s all-out support to caretaker govt.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Monday directed the au­thorities concerned to accelerate the realisation of identified projects by capitalising enabling environment, already achieved through Special In­vestment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The prime minister was chairing the 4th Apex Committee Meeting of SIFC - the inaugural meeting under the caretaker government - to con­tinue positive impetus under the Council. The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), entire federal cabinet, chief ministers, pro­vincial ministers and high-level gov­ernment officials. The meeting was given a wholesome review of SIFC initiatives, encompassing progress in key areas and benchmarks achieved thus far in a short span of time.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciat­ed the efficient functioning of SIFC through a collaborative “Whole of Government Approach” for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy. The Apex Committee appre­ciated SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brother­ly/friendly countries including productive vis­its of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS).

The Apex Committee expressed confidence on SIFC initiatives and displayed its resolve and sup­port in maintaining positive trajectory towards the revival of country’s economy. The body also endorsed the projects, approved by the previous government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, miner­als, information technology and energy.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir reaf­firmed Pakistan Army’s all-out support to the caretaker government for continuity of policies in a bid to revive country’s economy and steer Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.