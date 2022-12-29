Share:

This world is but a canvas to our imagination.

–Henry David Thoreau

Opened in 1835, Madame Tussauds London was founded by Marie Tussauds, a talented sculptor born in Strasbourg, France. Marie curated her first sculpture at the age of 16 after being mentored by her mother’s employer - Dr. Philippe Curtius, who used to make wax models to illustrate anatomy. Marie’s first model was the famed French Enlightenment Writer Francois Voltaire. Her talent and expertise acquainted her with the Royal Family of France as an art tutor. During the French Revolution, Marie was thrown into jail on account of apparent allegiance with the monarchy. To prove her dissonance with the French Monarchy, she made death masks of the royalty. From there on she started touring Britain, where her art was recognized and appreciated. Her first permanent exhibition was showcased at Baker Street.