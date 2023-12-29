Caretaker Punjab CM visits three hospitals of Lahore

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited three hospitals of Lahore including Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Children Hospital and General Hospital and reviewed the progress on the upgradation works.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi directed to install new tiles on the floor of the main corridor of the Children's Hospital within ten days.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the ongoing construction activities at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed to put biogas pipes underground within 24 hours.

Besides this Mohsin Naqvi witnessed the ongoing upgradation of four floors of the General Hospital and also inspected the newly constructed operation theaters.