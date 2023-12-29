Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker Punjab CM visits three hospitals of Lahore

Caretaker Punjab CM visits three hospitals of Lahore
Web Desk
1:34 PM | December 29, 2023
National

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited three hospitals of Lahore including Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Children Hospital and General Hospital and reviewed the progress on the upgradation works.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi directed to install new tiles on the floor of the main corridor of the Children's Hospital within ten days.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the ongoing construction activities at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed to put biogas pipes underground within 24 hours.

Besides this Mohsin Naqvi witnessed the ongoing upgradation of four floors of the General Hospital and also inspected the newly constructed operation theaters.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023