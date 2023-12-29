MDA must initiate uplift work on housing scheme of nullah affectees: CM Baqar

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday directed the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to initiate development work on housing scheme to accommodate the nullah affectees.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting to finalise the development of a township at Taiser Town for the affected people of Gujjar, Mahmoodabad, and Orangi Nullah.

The meeting held at the CM House was attended by Minister Local Govt Mubin Jumani, Minister Law Omar Soomro, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Secretary Local Govt Manzoor Shaikh, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, DG MDA Naseem Sahto and other concerned officers. Secretary Local Government Manzoor Shaikh briefing the chief minister said that a piece of 137.74 acres have been allocated for the 6500 affected people of Gujjar, Mahmoodabad, and Orangi Nullahs at Taiser Town Scheme -45, Sector 16 of Malir Development Authority.

The Sindh government will allot a plot measuring 80 square yards to each affected person/family and after handing over the possession of the plot, with title and free from all encumbrances, the cost of construction will also be paid to the affected persons. CM Maqbool Baqar directed the MDA to engage an architect so that proper development of the housing scheme for the nullah-affected people. He directed the MDA to develop a park, a playground, a school, and a mosque for the housing scheme and equip it with all the utility facilities such as gas, water and electricity. He directed the finance department to release the funds so that the inner and outer development of the housing scheme could be started. He added that he would personally visit the area to ascertain if the quality work was being done.

CM Sindh directed the MDA to start the development work and try to get it down within six months. “We are already very late to accommodate the affected people and now it must be done on war footing,” he said.