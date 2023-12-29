Friday, December 29, 2023
People urged to avoid one-wheeling

December 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-The residents of Sukkur urged the traffic police authorities to curb one-wheeling on the eve of New Year. Most youngsters, especially on Independence Day, Eid and New Year, do one-wheeling on their bikes on different roads in the city. The residents of Sukkur also appealed to the parents to strictly advise their children to avoid this dangerous stunt. The dangerous trend of one-wheeling continued unchecked on various roads as motorcyclists, mostly teenagers, were seen riding their motorcycles at full speed on a single wheel.

