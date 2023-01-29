Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the fifty percent decrease in the fees of universities’ girl and boy students is under consideration and a meeting with Vice Chancellors of public and private universities will be convened in this regard soon to provide relief to the parents. He stated this after laying the foundation stone of ‘Bagh-e-Karachi (Aladin Park)’ along with UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rehmeithi and Administrator Karachi here on Saturday. The Governor said that he was committed to taking action against encroachers. He said that Bagh-e-Karachi would be an addition to the beauty of Karachi and would try to complete its construction in six months.

Sindh government has prepared a new strategy to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

According to details, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party-led (PPP) Sindh government has prepared a new strategy to maintain law and order situation and decided to deploy Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) across the province. Meanwhile, a total of Rs28.3 billion has been added to CTD’s budget. Moreover, forensic tools and weapons worth Rs 72.28 million will be purchased for CTD.

While new vehicles will also be purchased for CTD officers and employees worth Rs8 million.

The government also decided to construct complexes in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah and instructed CTD officials to recruit seven new prosecutors.