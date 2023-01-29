Share:

PESHAWAR -Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad held a consultation with businessmen about issues pertaining to commerce and trade with a focus on bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

The discussion took place during the visit of Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad to Peshawar, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

The delegation was led by the former senior vice president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi. Others present on the occasion included SVP PAJCCI, Khalid Shezad, Vice President Frontier Customs Agents Association, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Jawad Ahmad Kazmi.

A number of officials including Chief Collector Customs KP, Muhammad Salim, Collector Custom Enforcement, Dr. Moeen ud Din Ahmad Wani, Collector Customs Appraisment, Ashfaq Ahmad, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed, Director General Custom Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Director Custom Intelligence KP, Shafqat Niazi, Collector Custom D.I.Khan, Yousaf Haider, PS Chairman FBR, Khawaja Khurram accompanied chairman FBR during the meeting.

In the meeting, detailed discussion was held on issues pertaining to commerce and trade and problems being faced by the business community in dealing with different departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR apprised the business community about measures being taken for providing ease to the business community. He said country was passing through a difficult phase and people from each segment of society had to play their role in resolving these crises. Later, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi thanked chairman FBR for holding a consultation with the business community and for giving a patient hearing to their problems. He also held out assurance of cooperation of businessmen to the government and all the relevant departments in efforts for overcoming of the prevailing financial crisis in the country.