LAHORE - In a late night development the incumbent caretaker government of Punjab issued the transfer orders of 14 high rank bureaucrats belonging to grade 20, 19 and 18, including 3 Secretaries, 3 Members Board of Revenue and 8 Commissioners of various divisions.

According to the official notification, Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Amir Jan (BS-20) has been transferred and directed to report S& GAD.

Special Secretary (Budget & Resource) Finance Department Muhammad Ali Randhawa (BS-20) has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by Muhammad Amir Jan, as Commissioner Lahore division.

Commissioner Multan Division, Ishfaq Ahmad (BS-19), has been transferred and directed to report to S &GAD, for further orders.

Officer on Special Duty, Muhammad Abdul Amer Khattak (BS-19) has been posted as Commissioner Multan division, after the transfer of Ishfaq Ahmad.

Commissioner Rawalpindi division Saqib Manan (BS-20) has been transferred and directed to report to S &GAD, for further orders.

Member (Judicial-VI) Board of Revenue, Liaqat Ali Chatha (BS20) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Rawalpindi division.

Commissioner Gujranwala division, Ghulam Farid (BS-20) has been transferred and directed to report to S &GAD, for further orders.

Member (Taxes) Board of Revenue, Naveed Haider Shirazi (BS20), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Gujranwala division. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Commissioner Gujrat division, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Commissioner Sahiwal division, Javed Akhtar Mehmood (BS-20), has been transferred and directed to report to S &GAD , for further orders.

Member (Judicial-V) Chief Settlement Commissioner Board of Revenue, Shoaib Iqbal Syed (BS20) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Sahiwal division.

Commissioner Faislabad division, Muhammad Shahid Niaz (BS-20), has been transferred and posted as Member (Judicial -V) Chief Settlement Commissioner Board of Revenue.

Commissioner Gujrat division, Ahmad Kamal Maan (BS-19) has been transferred and directed to report to S & GAD, for further orders.

Special Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, Nasir Mahmood Bashir (BS-19), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner DG Khan division. After this posting he has been relieved of the additional charge of the post of Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department