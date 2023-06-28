PTI Karachi president Akram Cheema quits party

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akram Cheema, who recently made party’s Karachi president, on Wednesday announced that he was parting ways with the PTI over the events of May 9.

In a press conference, Cheema – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi – announced that he had resigned from the party’s position. “I strongly condemn the attack on military installations on May 9. As a Pakistani, I demand that such people should be punished,” Cheema stated.

“We should not fight with the institutions,” the ex-lawmaker added.

The press conference from Cheema comes a day after an anti-terrorism court granted bail to him in the May 9 rioting and arson case.

PTI leaders Akram Cheema and Abid Jeelani were booked among others by the police on violence, rioting and arson charges in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.