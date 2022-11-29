Share:

LAHORE - South Africa hockey team thumped Pakistan team by 6-2 in the ongoing FIH Men’s Nation Hockey Cup being played in South Africa. Hosts South Africa scored their first goal in the 9th minute through a penalty corner by Tyson followed by the second goal by Mustafa in the 26th minute through a penalty stroke. They completed their hat-trick in the 28th minute, again through a penalty corner this time by Samkilo. They kept on dominating the match and added fourth one in their tally in the 41st minute by Bradley and Dayan Field converted the fifth one in the 46th minute. The last one from the winning side came from Kenan in the 57th minute. For Pakistan, Roman scored a field goal in the 14th minute and Arshad Liaquat converted the second one in the 51st minute. Pakistan will play their second match against Ireland on Nov 29 at 2pm and against France on Dec 1 at 2pm.