Wednesday, November 29, 2023
188 illegal Afghan immigrants detained

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-In November, a total of 188 illegal Afghan immigrants were detained in district South.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) South, Capt (retd.) Altaf H Sario informed on Tuesday that district South police apprehended 72 individuals, while district City police detained 116 in the period from November 1st to 27th. Subsequently, all detainees were transferred to Haji Camp Lyari. The DC emphasised the ongoing efforts by their office to ensure the provision of necessary facilities in the district. Simultaneously, law enforcement agencies continue conducting search operations to apprehend illegal immigrants.

