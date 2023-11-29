Court shifts Imran’s cipher case trial back to jail

SECURITY REASONS.

ISLAMABAD - Special Court Judge Abual Has­naat Zulqarnain has ordered open trial of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister and Dep­uty Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail on Decem­ber 1 in the cipher case.

The decision stemmed from the Adiala jail authorities’ in­ability to comply with the court’s directive to present the former premier at Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) due to “serious security risks”. “The ci­pher trial will take place in jail in light of the security report by the superintendent of Adiala Jail,” the court said.

The court, however, said that the proceedings can be attended by anyone who wishes to do so including the journalists.

Imran couldn’t be produced be­fore the court yesterday because of a threat mentioned by Addi­tional IG Operations Islamabad Police, Intelligence Bureau and Special branch in a report submit­ted by Superintendent Adiala jail.

The cipher case was initiated by Federal Investigation Agen­cy in August, 2023 after Imran Khan violated the sanctity of Cipher Telegram (official secret document) ay a public rally one month before his ouster as prime minister in March, 2022. Imran Khan along with Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted in Octo­ber, 2023 under the official se­cret act 1923.

Barrister Salman Safdar ar­gued before the court that they were expecting production of both the accused yesterday.

Judge Zulqarnain then asked court staff to bring the corre­spondence sent by jail authori­ties regarding production of the accused. Shah Khawar, the pros­ecutor FIA, read the correspon­dence which explained that both the accused couldn’t be produced because of security threats men­tioned by intelligence reports.

Barrister Salman told the court that it’s the duty of the jail authorities to safely bring pris­oners to court.

The judge ordered to see more details about the security threat. endorsing the continua­tion of the trial within Adi­ala jail but stipulating that it would transpire in an open court. Citing reser­vations expressed by the jail authorities and securi­ty agencies about the FJC, the court declared that the subsequent hearing, sched­uled for December 1, would convene at Adiala Jail as an open court proceeding. It also said that counsels of the accused and five fami­ly members of each of the accused are allowed to at­tend the trial proceedings in jail. Moreover, it said, members of the public and all those who wish to at­tend the trial proceedings can also to do so, subject to the jail rules and manuals. The trial, initially under­way at Adiala Jail, had seen the testimonies of four wit­nesses, with the fifth under­going cross-examination. However, following the IHC decision, the special court is now poised to initiate a fresh trial, necessitating the prosecution to submit a new application for the re­sumption of the trial within the jail premises.

The FIA prosecutor told the court that there are life threats to the accused that’s why they were not produced before the court.

