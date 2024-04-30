Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Alliance with JUI-F very likely: Barrister Gohar

Alliance with JUI-F very likely: Barrister Gohar
Web Desk
7:02 PM | April 30, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif has been given a clean chit.

He added that Sher Afzal Murwat’s name has been finalised for the Public Accounts Committee as it was the prerogative of the PTI founder to assign any responsibility to his party leaders.

On talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said an alliance is very close between JUI-F and PTI.

“Dialogue should take place in politics as the country is mired in a slew of challenges,” PTI chairman noted.

Today, only five PTI lawyers have been allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI founder who, it was claimed, has been facing cases based on political grudge.

Moreover, he added Nawaz Sharif has been given a clean chit by the powers that be.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024