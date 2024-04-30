Tuesday, April 30, 2024
American delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss Pak-US relations

American delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss Pak-US relations
Web Desk
10:04 PM | April 30, 2024
National

 A top-level American delegation on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to engage in discussions regarding various facets of Pakistan-US relations.

Sources revealed that the three-member American delegation, led by Under Secretary, John Bass, arrived in Pakistan from Doha, Qatar.

This visit marks the first high-level American delegation to Pakistan since the present government took office.

The agenda encompasses regional dynamics, security concerns, and other relevant issues.

The American delegation is expected to depart tonight following their engagements. 
 

