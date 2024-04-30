Blinken ‘hopeful’ Palestinian group will accept ‘extraordinarily generous’ Gaza deal

RIYADH - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Mon­day he was hopeful the Palestinian group would accept an “extraordinarily generous” offer to halt Israel’s Gaza offensive in return for the release of hostages. “In this moment, the only thing stand­ing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is the Palestinian group,” he said.

“They have to decide -- and they have to decide quickly,” Blinken said. “I’m hopeful that they will make the right decision.” “We can have a funda­mental change in the dynamic” in more than half a year of bloodshed, Blinken said. A delegation from the Palestinian group was due on Monday in Egypt, which with Qatar has been seeking to broker a deal that would halt the Israeli offen­sive and see hostages freed.