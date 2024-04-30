Islamabad traffic police launches mobile licence service

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Syed Moh­sin Naqvi has successfully imple­mented another important initiative for the convenience of the residents of the federal capital, a public rela­tions officer said on Monday. He said that the Interior Minister inau­gurated the Islamabad Traffic Police public facilitation and education mobile service and inspected and reviewed the facilities provided to citizens to get the license.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at F-9 park, which was attended by the Federal Interior Minister as the chief guest while the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi along with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other senior police officers were also present. On this occasion, the Federal Interior Minis­ter stated that Islamabad Traffic Po­lice will now issue driving licenses to residents from any part of the coun­try, and licenses for people over 70 years of age in the federal capital will be issued at their homes.

He further emphasized providing every possible facility to the resi­dents of Islamabad with a priority on facilitating college and univer­sity students with services for ob­taining and renewing licenses and learner permits at their education­al institutions. Moreover, the aim of this service is to save students’ time from visiting traffic offices and waiting in queues, he maintained.

However, the Federal Interior Minister has announced the com­mencement of work to rid Islam­abad of drugs and offenses. Islam­abad will adhere to the Supreme Court’s decision regarding offenses and ensuring no tolerance for any transgressions. The Islamabad Traf­fic Police has been directed to issue licenses to citizens from any part of the country residing in Islamabad, without requiring them to return if their temporary or permanent ad­dress is outside Islamabad.

He further said that the welfare of police martyrs’ families and officers is also among the top priorities. He asserted that all police stations in Islamabad will undergo significant changes within three months. He said that, under the leadership of IGP Islamabad, police are taking action against drug use in educational in­stitutions throughout Islamabad and arresting drug peddlers.

On this occasion, IGP Islamabad said that this mobile service van will adhere to the motto of “serving citi­zens with convenience,” providing services to citizens in Islamabad. He further said that the mobile service will ensure efficient service delivery. The police mobile service schedule has been issued which provides ser­vices from 10 am to 7 pm. The Islam­abad Police is committed to the pro­tection and service of citizens round the clock, he maintained.