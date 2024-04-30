PU hosts seminar on Lahore heritage

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Department of Archaeology in collaboration with Rational Dialogue organized a seminar on ‘Lahore’s Heritage’ to discuss the modern heritage and cultural history of Lahore, here on Monday. Deputy Director of Punjab Archaeology Muhammad Iqbal Manj, Chairman PU Department of Archaeology Dr Muhammad Hameed, historian Anjum Rehmani, Talha Shafiq, former Director of Lahore Museum Muhammad Usman, Architect Dr Rizwan Azeem, faculty members and students attended the seminar. In his address, Iqbal Manj highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and informed the students about the upcoming programs. He emphasized the need to understand the significance of cultural heritage preservation and assured full cooperation from his department. Dr Muhammad Hameed said that the PU’s Department of Archaeology will continue to play a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of Pakistan’s cultural heritage by raising awareness about its preservation. He said that similar activities will be organized in future with the collaboration of institutions. Dr Anjum Rehmani and Talha Shafiq discussed the historical significance of the old Ravi Lahore and Jalianwala Bagh respectively.