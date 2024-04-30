US Acting under-secretary of state John Bass arrives

ISLAMABAD - US Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass has arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit for talks with Pakistan authorities on bilateral relations and regional security. In Islamabad, Under Secretary Bass will meet with senior Pakistani government officials to discuss a range of regional and bilateral issues as part of the US-Pakistan partnership, an official State Department statement said while confirming the visit yesterday. It’s the first ever top US official visit to Pakistan after the present government came into power in March after February 08 elections. John Bass would hold official talks in FOREIGN OFFICE with senior officials on all aspects of bilateral relations as well as regional security. Special Representative of Pakistan on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani would also join the talks. Under Secretary Bass arrived Islamabad after two days stopover in Doha where he held talks with Qatari top officials as well as senior diplomats from other countries on regional security with focus on Afghanistan. Pakistan would take Bass into confidence on the fresh wave of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and cross-border attacks by TTP on Pakistani security forces. Both the sides would share proposals on how to prevent such attacks on Pakistan from Afghanistan. On political side, all aspects of political ties between Pakistan and United States would also come under review. The visit is taking place only a week after the three-day official visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan.