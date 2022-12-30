Share:

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan said on Friday the KP government was not responsible for bringing the present wave of terrorism in the province.

He said the government had foiled terrorism attempts in the province. “The KP government earmarked billions of rupees for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the KP police, however, the federal government did not provide the province with required support,” he added.

Regarding talks with the Afghan government, he said only federal government could hold talks, and not the KP government. “Federation is the part of the strategy [of holding talks with Afghanistan] but it is not cooperating with us,” he alleged.