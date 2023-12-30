Over 200 athletes feature in U-16 sports events 

LAHORE - The U-16 Inter- District competitions of badminton, table tennis, athletics and archery were organized at dif­ferent venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) under the direc­tions of DG Sports Pun­jab Dr Asif Tufail on Fri­day. More than 200 male and female athletes from four districts – Lahore, Qasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib partici­pated in these competi­tions, which are being or­ganized as part of SBP’s Talent Hunt Programme for the preparation of Inter-Division Champi­onships. The badminton and table tennis events were held at NPSC Gym­nasium Hall, athletics competitions at Punjab Stadium while archery competitions were or­ganized at SBP Archery Centre. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Dr Qur­ra-tul Ain and Director Youth Affairs/Division­al Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also wit­nessed the exciting com­petitions and praised the performance of young athletes. DSO Tanveer Shah, Provincial Coach Zarina Waqar and Ad­ministrator NPSC Gym­nasium Hall Mustfa Shah were also present at the sports venues.