Over 200 athletes feature in U-16 sports events 

LAHORE - The U-16 Inter- District competitions of badminton, table tennis, athletics and archery were organized at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) under the directions of DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Friday. More than 200 male and female athletes from four districts – Lahore, Qasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib participated in these competitions, which are being organized as part of SBP’s Talent Hunt Programme for the preparation of Inter-Division Championships. The badminton and table tennis events were held at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, athletics competitions at Punjab Stadium while archery competitions were organized at SBP Archery Centre. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Dr Qurra-tul Ain and Director Youth Affairs/Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also witnessed the exciting competitions and praised the performance of young athletes. DSO Tanveer Shah, Provincial Coach Zarina Waqar and Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah were also present at the sports venues.