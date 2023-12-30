PEF celebrates success of 400 students in specialised training courses

LAHORE - The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) announces the successful completion of training courses in Social Media Marketing, Graphic Designing, and Entrepreneurship by four hundred of its students. In recognition of their achievements, a ceremony was organised at Iqbal Elementary Public School in Multan, a distinguished institution affiliated with PEF under the Foundation Assisted Schools Programme. The chief guest of the ceremony was Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan. The event marked the distribution of certificates to students who demonstrated proficiency in the completed courses.