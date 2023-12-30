Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PEF celebrates success of 400 students in specialised training courses

Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) announces the successful completion of training courses in Social Media Marketing, Graphic Designing, and Entrepreneurship by four hundred of its students. In recognition of their achievements, a ceremony was organised at Iqbal Elementary Public School in Multan, a distinguished institution affiliated with PEF under the Foundation Assisted Schools Programme. The chief guest of the ceremony was Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan. The event marked the distribution of certificates to students who demonstrated proficiency in the completed courses.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703888052.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023