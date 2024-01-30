Govt set to impose Rs81.50bn burden on electricity consumers in election month

The government is all set to impose another Rs81.50 billion burden on the electricity consumers.

The National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has received an application for quarterly fuel adjustment for October-December 2023 period. The distribution companies have sought increase in electricity rates.

According to the government guidelines, Rs75.14 billion will be charged on account of capacity charges.

Read also: Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs3.07 per unit

The companies have also demanded Rs10.82 billion on account of damages charges. The hearing of the case will be done on Feb 14.

This step is quite unusual as the governments or caretaker set-ups provide relief to the masses ahead of general elections. There are also reports that the new month will bring spike in prices of fuel which, again, is an unpopular and uncommon decision.