Tuesday, May 30, 2023
16 motorbikes, other items recovered; 10 held in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar        -      Local police have recovered 16 stolen motorbikes while busting three gangs of street criminals and arresting 10 gangsters in the provincial capital.

Besides the motorbikes, the police also recovered three motorcars, 60 cell phones, a digital camera, Rs0.2 million cash and other valuables from the arrestees.

Talking to media persons, Superintendent of Police (Faqirabad) Muhammad Umar said that the police had dismantled three street criminal groups. The officer said that 10 of the gangsters had been arrested and some of them hail from Afghanistan.

“Those arrested also include experts who used to change the IMEI numbers of mobile phones while some of them would smuggle the phones to Afghanistan after thefts,” he added.

He said that the police had also recovered the weapons used in the robberies by the gangsters

Our Staff Reporter

