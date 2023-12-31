Increase in soybean cultivation can resolve poultry feed issue: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD-The increase in soybean cultivation can resolve the issue of poultry feed in addition to flourish this industry to reduce the import bill.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan during his address as chief guest at the International Symposium on Poultry Challenges organized by the Department of Pathology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and World Veterinary Poultry Association.

Dr Iqrar said that it is essential to follow the recommendations of experts to control various poultry diseases, including Newcastle disease, avian influenza and others.

He said that 1.5 billion dollars are spent annually on soybean imports. The UAF has introduced a new variety of soybean with high yield and short duration, which has been cultivated on the agricultural area of a hundred farmers this year while next year it should be brought to 1,000 farmers, he added.

He said that this year, poultry farmers faced problems of feed, and the price of poultry went up. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF Prof Dr Farzana Rizvi said that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the health of animals. She said that the livestock and poultry sector in the country contributes in the development. She called for developing it on modern lines that will not only increase the production, but also improve the economic condition of the farmer.

President World Veterinary Association Pakistan Branch, Dr. Hanif Nazir Chaudhry said that through this international symposium, farmers, poultry experts and the industry will be able to devise strategies to solve the problems and under this, the method to control poultry diseases is being informed.

Dr. Kashif Salemi said by developing the poultry sector on modern methods, not only production can be increased but also diseases can be controlled. He said that UAF organizes awareness, seminars and workshops regularly to bring innovation in the agricultural sector.