TCL introduces C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand, is committed to provide its customers with an immersive gaming experience to captivate their senses and emotions, and making them feel deeply connected to the game. TCL is committed to delivering cutting-edge products, exemplified by their latest release, the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV, offering unparalleled picture quality. Boasting characteristics such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the C755 QD Mini LED TV offers an immersive IMAX-enhanced viewing journey. The former model comes in sizes ranging from 55, 65 and 75 inches. TCL’s QD-Mini LED stands as a visual masterpiece, showcasing incredibly vibrant imagery with true-to-life colors and an exceptionally high contrast ratio. It also boasts enhanced peak brightness, a broader color spectrum, an expansive screen size, and an extended lifespan, solidifying its status as a cutting-edge display technology. The complete screen is meticulously segmented into more than 600 plus zones for 65” and above sizes. Through full-array local dimming, it accurately adjusts and harmonizes the backlight and image by analysing the brightness level for each zone, as per the image signals. This guarantees that each frame can showcase an abundance of light and shadow intricacies. As the leading creator of high-performance and cutting-edge technology, TCL harnesses the power of Quantum Dot technology, it reveals an astounding palette of more than one billion vivid and accurate colors, delivering an expanded color range of up to 93% in accordance with the DCI-P3 standard. Designed to instil a sense of pride, genuine 144Hz displays offer superior resolution for sharper visuals. TCL Electronics elevates innovation with an AI image enhancement processor that functions with the sophistication of an intelligent mind. Ultimately, it generates visual outputs that mirror the vibrant colors, exceptional contrast, and crystal clarity found in the natural world. TCL C755 combines the power of ONKYO’s 2.0 CH 50W Hi-Fi. Unveiling an unparalleled level of depth, precision, and intricacy, Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive surround sound encounter that surrounds you completely. With its slim profile and seamless panel, TCL C755 effortlessly integrates into any environment.