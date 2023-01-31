Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Divi­sion Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Cen­tral Business District (CBD Punjab) project site to review development on the under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass remodeling project. He inspected the pace of construction work and gave deadline of February 15 to open the main traffic artery from Barkat Market to Liberty completely. He said that before Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, main artery would be cleared for traffic. He added that three underpasses were under con­struction, factually and whole project of Remod­eling would be inaugurated on March 23. He said that Ali Zaib underpass would be completed till March 15. The commissioner said that construc­tion work would keep going round the clock while keeping all security and safety measures because timely completion of work would go a long way to comfort the commuters. He said there should be no compromise on standards. He was briefed that all piling work was going to be completed accord­ing to standards and out of 2100 piling, 2000 had been completed.